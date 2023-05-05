Historic victory of Pereira in Libertadores

Soccer | Matecaña beat Monagas 2-1 and is second in the group with 4 points
Julian Andres Santa
If it is not suffered, it is not Deportivo Pereira, the night of May 4, 2023 will go down in history as the first victory of the Matecaña team at the international level, after defeating Monagas 2-1 at Hernán Ramírez Villegas for the third date of the Conmebol Libertadores Cup. Carlos Ramírez and Jimer Fory were the scorers of the Colombian goals.
RELIEF CELEBRATION
Both the players on the pitch and the fans in the stands celebrated Deportivo Pereira’s victory in the most important club competition on the continent. The team was not doing well in the local championship but once again at the international level it left very good impressions.
SECOND OF THE GROUP
A more than important victory for the rojiamarillos, who in this way add up to four units and rise to second place in the standings of group F with 4 points, while Boca Juniors is the leader with 7. Let us remember that the first two of the first two advance to the round of 16. each zone.
RAMÍREZ, THE GOAL MAN
In this 2023 the goal man for Deportivo Pereira has been the Pereiran central defender Carlos Ramírez, who from 12 steps was in charge of opening the scoring, thus reaching his goal number 30 with the Matecaña shirt. Minutes later he had to leave the field due to injury.
FORY: DOS EN LIBERTADORES
Pereira was never satisfied with 1-0 and kept looking to increase the score, so the 2-0 came before finishing the initial stage through the winger Jimer Fory, who received a great assist from Angelo Rodríguez and as in La Bombonera, appeared with surprise to extend the score.
DATE 4 BEFORE MOUTH
Now Deportivo Pereira is preparing to play the fourth date of the group stage, which will be on May 24 against Boca Juniors at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.
SYNTHESIS
PEREIRA
Aldair Quintana
Juan Sebastian Quintero
Geisson Perea
Carlos Ramirez
Yilmar Velasquez
Juan Pablo Zuluaga
Eber Moreno
John Bocanegra
Jimer Fory
arley rodriguez
angelo rodriguez
DT: Alejandro Restrepo
Changes: Carlos Ramírez left (injured), Yeison Suárez entered. Bocanegra left, Larry Angulo entered. Arley Rodríguez left, Daniel Santacruz entered. Zuluaga left, Jhonny Vásquez entered. Eber Moreno left, Jesús David Murillo entered.
MONAGAS
Orlando Mosquera
ivan anderson
Ruben Ramirez
Christopher Rodriguez
Oscar Gonzalez
andres romero
Edson Castillo
Christian Rivas
Edanyilber Navas
David Martinez
Abdiel Arroyo
DT: Johnny Ferreira