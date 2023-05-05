Home » Complaints of alleged cases of corruption, still unresolved – breaking latest news
News




Alleged irregularities within the City Council, are still awaiting a response.

Some complaints of alleged cases of corruption, within the Municipality of Loja, do not have definitive responses from the control agencies. According to councilors, each case must have follow-up and resolution.

Among the most notorious complaints were the alleged irregularities of the alleged overpricing in the purchase of masks and other biosafety supplies, by the Municipality of Loja, in
2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaint was filed by some mayors of the canton, among them: Darío Loja, Patricia Picoita (current mayor), Patricio Lozano, Karina González, Santiago Erráez and Ramiro Palacios.

To this were added other complaints of alleged irregularities within the Loja Fire Department and matters related to the acquisition of motorized pumps.

According to the deputy mayor of the Loja canton, Daniel Agustín Delgado, more than 50 inspection processes were exposed by him.

“There are several cases in the Comptroller’s Office, they always answer us that they leave for future planning. We do not know when these plans will be. For this reason, many times they remain unresolved or go unpunished.”

Panorama

The authority added, in addition, that it maintained approaches with the councilors who are about to assume functions, “so that they take the baton of all these matters that have been occurring in the Municipality.”

In his opinion, he even made several requests, so that, through the Legal Department of the City Council, “reactivate and follow up on the processes, and find out who could be responsible for the mask case.”

There are other issues in the Fire Department, the Safety case, Jardines de Punzará, which are also pending, “and which must have a response from the inspection carried out by the councilors,” he said.

Continuity

Yuri Yaguana, elected councilor of the Loja canton, asserted that he will continue with the inspection work already begun.

“We have to continue with the causes. We don’t have to put them aside…, the public cannot be harmed. We have to raise the ‘dust’ of why these things happened”.

He added that these issues must be resolved, “they are negatively impacted, even on the very image of the Municipality.” (YO)

