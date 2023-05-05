Fortnite becomes an Olympic eSport…

Next month’s Olympic esports week in Singapore will see a special guest. Already why Fortnitethe hugely popular game from Epic Games, it was finally recognized by International Olympic Committee as a olympic eSportin the “shooting” category.

Fortnite thus joins other Olympic esports titles, such as Gran Turismo 7, NBA 2K23 e Eleven Table Tennis.

The International Olympic Committee recognizes Fortnite as an Olympic eSport

For the occasion, a personalized island has been created within Fortnite, where the twelve best players of the game will compete Fortnite Champion Series del 2023. The island will be a real test of skill, in which players will have to prove their precision to conquer the gold medal on June 24, 2023.

This is a historic milestone for Fortnite, which from a successful Battle Royale has become an Olympic discipline in all respects. Now it will be interesting to see if the new island will also be accessible to non-Olympic players.

Meanwhile, to celebrate yesterday’s Star Wars Day, new exclusive assignments dedicated to Star Wars have arrived on Fortnite. These allow players to grab themed skins, picks and cosmetics through a system similar to the classic Battle Pass.