Attack emergency for Milan: Jovic also stops due to an adductor problem, he is at great risk for Napoli. Chukwueze returns after the break while Okafor remains in doubt for Sunday. Atalanta lost Palomino for over a month due to a muscle injury in his left thigh. There is no peace for Juric’s Torino who, after Zapata, lose Schuurs for the rest of the season. Also watch out for Tameze’s conditions. Here is the situation of the unavailable team by team in view of the 10th matchday

