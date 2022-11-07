Original title: Serie A women’s volleyball team Scandic 3-1 gram newly promoted Zhu Ting scored 16 points

In the early morning of November 7th, Beijing time, the 5th round of the regular season of the 2022-2023 Serie A Women’s Volleyball League ended. Zhu Ting’s Scandic defeated newly-promoted Pinerolo 3-1 away, and temporarily ranked fifth after winning the fourth game. The scores of the four games were 25-13, 25-18, 22-25 and 25-8. In this campaign, Zhu Ting scored a game-high 16 points in the first game, including 34 deductions and 15 of 2 mistakes, a success rate of 48%, and 1 point for blocking. In addition, Zhu Ting received 27 first-passes in four games and had 2 turnovers, with a placement rate of 44%.

In the away game against Pinerolo, Scandic will start with Zhu Ting, Soroket, and Alberti, Washington, and Antropova. Tillo.

After 2 draws in the first game, Zhu Ting scored 2 points in a row, and Scandic surpassed 4-2. Pinerolo was frustrated in Antropova’s serving round, Zhu Ting counterattacked the smash and Scandic took the lead 9-3. There was no suspense in the second half. With Antropova’s lob, Scandic won the first game 25-13.

In the second game, Scandic took the lead 8-3 in Zhu Ting’s serving round. In Antropova’s attack, Scandic extended the lead to 15-8 in the middle game. Pinerolo chased to 18-22 and lost 3 points in a row, and Scandic won another game 25-18.

In the third game, Scandic, who was 4-8 behind, caught up, and Zhu Ting succeeded in attacking to help the team overtake 12-11. At the end of the game, Scandic failed to bite the score after the battle to 21-22, and Pinerolo won 25-22 and pulled back a game.

In the fourth game, Scandic once again put pressure on Zhu Ting’s serving round, and Washington successfully blocked the block and led 7-3. In the middle game, Soroket counterattacked effectively, Alberti blocked the block repeatedly, and Scandic pulled the score to 18-5. After that, Scandic led the way with a 25-8 victory and defeated Pinerolo 3-1.

In this campaign, Scandic’s main attack Zhu Ting scored 16 points, the auxiliary attack Alberti scored 14 points and won the MVP of the game, Antropova contributed 13 points, the main attack Soroket and the auxiliary attack Washington scored 12 points each. and 10 points. Pinerolo’s only main attack in double figures won the team’s highest 14 points.