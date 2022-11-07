Home Technology Lionsgate interested in making a AAA game about John Wick – John Wick Hex
Technology

Lionsgate interested in making a AAA game about John Wick – John Wick Hex

by admin
Lionsgate interested in making a AAA game about John Wick – John Wick Hex

Keanu Reeves is now mostly known as John Wick in those shooting action movies. In 2019 we also launched a game called John Wick Hex, you can read our review here. But since John Wick is such a big thing, what about so-called AAA games about the franchise?

Lionsgate has been revealing their latest numbers to investors, with company CEO Jon Feltheimer noting that John Wick could have a big video game coming. Things don’t seem to be fully settled yet, but there is interest.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe ‘John Wick’ can make a big AAA game. We’ve been making proposals. We’re certainly interested in moving forward, but I don’t want to say more right now.

In 2014, John Wick made $86 million on a budget of $20 million. Chapter 2 made $171 million and Chapter 3 – Parabellum made $327 million. Chapter 4 is supposed to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Do you want to play a AAA game about John Wick? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, Indie Line.

See also  The exciting adventure of the world of Cthulhu Mythos "Sherlock Holmes: Awakening" remake is released- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

144Hz Low Image Afterimage Ultra-Speed ​​IPS Cooler Master...

The future of physics according to Nobel Prize...

Goal towards the first cuts in history: layoffs...

Game manufacturers are making mobile games bigger and...

The strange failure of a startup. The case...

The strange failure of a startup. The case...

Tencent Cloud and SHOWROOM partner. The vertical cinema...

Twitter, Musk’s turnaround: the social network attracts dozens...

Astronomers find “Gaia BH1” black hole MNRAS super...

The shopping experience manifests itself with a meme

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy