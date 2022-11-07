Keanu Reeves is now mostly known as John Wick in those shooting action movies. In 2019 we also launched a game called John Wick Hex, you can read our review here. But since John Wick is such a big thing, what about so-called AAA games about the franchise?

Lionsgate has been revealing their latest numbers to investors, with company CEO Jon Feltheimer noting that John Wick could have a big video game coming. Things don’t seem to be fully settled yet, but there is interest.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe ‘John Wick’ can make a big AAA game. We’ve been making proposals. We’re certainly interested in moving forward, but I don’t want to say more right now.

In 2014, John Wick made $86 million on a budget of $20 million. Chapter 2 made $171 million and Chapter 3 – Parabellum made $327 million. Chapter 4 is supposed to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

