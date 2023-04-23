Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Advance results 4th day second phase

SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST WHITE GROUP (Positions 13-18) – Matchday 4 advance
Benacquista Assicurazioni Latina-RivieraBanca Basket Rimini 88-57
Classification:
Moncada Energy Agrigento 10 5-2
HDL Nardò 8 4-3
Benacquista Assicurazioni Latina 8 4-4
Riviera Banca Basket Rimini 8 4-4
2B Control Drills 6 3-4
Human Closed 4 2-5
NOTE – Points, victories and defeats are indicated next to each team
Tomorrow’s other races:
23/04/2023 18:00 2B Control Trapani-HDL Nardò
23/04/2023 18:00 Moncada Energy Agrigento-Human Closed
All races live streaming for subscribers on LNP PASS
SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST SALVEZZA GROUP (Positions 19-26) – Matchday 4 Advances
E-Gap Stella Azzurra Rome-OraSì Ravenna 92-95 d. 1 tsp
Ferraroni Juvi Cremona-Allianz Pazienza San Severo 88-77
Classification:
Mantua Staff 10 5-4
Mokambo Coffee Chieti 10 5-4
Novipiù Monferrato Basket 10 5-4
Ferraroni Juvi Cremona 10 5-5
Allianz Patience San Severo 10 5-5
E-Gap Blue Star Rome 10 5-5
Kienergia Rieti 8 4-5
OraSì Ravenna 8 4-6
Tomorrow’s other races:
23/04/2023 18:00 Novipiù Monferrato Basket-Caffè Mokambo Chieti
23/04/2023 18:00 Kienergia Rieti-Staff Mantua
—
This is the schedule for matchday 4 of the second phase of Serie A2 Old Wild West in the yellow and blue groups:
SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST YELLOW GROUP (Positions 1-6) – 4th day program
23/04/2023 18:00 Group Mascio Treviglio-Tramec Cento
23/04/2023 18:00 Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia
23/04/2023 18:30 Vanoli Basket Cremona-Unieuro Forlì
Classification:
Unieuro Forlì 10 5-2
Mascio Treviglio Group 10 5-2
Vanoli Basketball Cremona 8 4-3
Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù 8 4-3
Tramec Cento 4 2-5
Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia 2 1-6
SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST BLUE GROUP (Positions 7-12) – 4th day program
23/04/2023 17:00 Reale Mutua Torino-Fortitudo Flats Service Bologna – Live TV on E’Tv-Rete7 (channel 10 DTT Emilia Romagna and free-to-air streaming)
04/23/2023 17:00 UCC Assigeco Piacenza-Apu Old Wild West Udine – “Game of The Week” live on MS Channel (pay, channel 814 Sky, and unencrypted Tivusat platform) and unencrypted on LNP Pass and on Italbasketofficial Twitch channel
23/04/2023 18:00 Urania Milan-UEB Gesteco Cividale
Classification:
Reale Mutua Turin 12 6-1
UEB Gesteco Cividale 10 5-2
Urania Milan 8 4-3
Apu Old Wild West Udine 6 3-4
Fortitudo Flats Service Bologna 4 2-5
UCC Assigeco Piacenza 2 1-6
