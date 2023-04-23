Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Advance results 4th day second phase

SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST WHITE GROUP (Positions 13-18) – Matchday 4 advance

Benacquista Assicurazioni Latina-RivieraBanca Basket Rimini 88-57

Classification:

Moncada Energy Agrigento 10 5-2

HDL Nardò 8 4-3

Benacquista Assicurazioni Latina 8 4-4

Riviera Banca Basket Rimini 8 4-4

2B Control Drills 6 3-4

Human Closed 4 2-5

NOTE – Points, victories and defeats are indicated next to each team

Tomorrow’s other races:

23/04/2023 18:00 2B Control Trapani-HDL Nardò

23/04/2023 18:00 Moncada Energy Agrigento-Human Closed

All races live streaming for subscribers on LNP PASS

SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST SALVEZZA GROUP (Positions 19-26) – Matchday 4 Advances

E-Gap Stella Azzurra Rome-OraSì Ravenna 92-95 d. 1 tsp

Ferraroni Juvi Cremona-Allianz Pazienza San Severo 88-77

Classification:

Mantua Staff 10 5-4

Mokambo Coffee Chieti 10 5-4

Novipiù Monferrato Basket 10 5-4

Ferraroni Juvi Cremona 10 5-5

Allianz Patience San Severo 10 5-5

E-Gap Blue Star Rome 10 5-5

Kienergia Rieti 8 4-5

OraSì Ravenna 8 4-6

Tomorrow’s other races:

23/04/2023 18:00 Novipiù Monferrato Basket-Caffè Mokambo Chieti

23/04/2023 18:00 Kienergia Rieti-Staff Mantua

—

This is the schedule for matchday 4 of the second phase of Serie A2 Old Wild West in the yellow and blue groups:

SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST YELLOW GROUP (Positions 1-6) – 4th day program

23/04/2023 18:00 Group Mascio Treviglio-Tramec Cento

23/04/2023 18:00 Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù-Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia

23/04/2023 18:30 Vanoli Basket Cremona-Unieuro Forlì

Classification:

Unieuro Forlì 10 5-2

Mascio Treviglio Group 10 5-2

Vanoli Basketball Cremona 8 4-3

Acqua S.Bernardo Cantù 8 4-3

Tramec Cento 4 2-5

Giorgio Tesi Group Pistoia 2 1-6

SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST BLUE GROUP (Positions 7-12) – 4th day program

23/04/2023 17:00 Reale Mutua Torino-Fortitudo Flats Service Bologna – Live TV on E’Tv-Rete7 (channel 10 DTT Emilia Romagna and free-to-air streaming)

04/23/2023 17:00 UCC Assigeco Piacenza-Apu Old Wild West Udine – “Game of The Week” live on MS Channel (pay, channel 814 Sky, and unencrypted Tivusat platform) and unencrypted on LNP Pass and on Italbasketofficial Twitch channel

23/04/2023 18:00 Urania Milan-UEB Gesteco Cividale

Classification:

Reale Mutua Turin 12 6-1

UEB Gesteco Cividale 10 5-2

Urania Milan 8 4-3

Apu Old Wild West Udine 6 3-4

Fortitudo Flats Service Bologna 4 2-5

UCC Assigeco Piacenza 2 1-6

