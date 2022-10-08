Vivarini’s team makes four, Lerda’s is “satisfied” with a 2-0 and two divides the first place. He chases breaking latest news, who won 3-1 in Potenza

At the top of Group C of Serie C there is an armchair for two: the Calabrians divide it, who do not miss a beat. Catanzaro continues to be overwhelming, walking in Andria (4-0 over Fidelis, Vandeputte’s brace, Iemmello and Biasci also scoring) and traveling at the incredible attacking pace of 25 goals scored in seven games (average 3.5), having suffered only two. Crotone’s numbers are less devastating, but the ranking says that Lerda’s team has the same points as Vivarini’s. To beat Avellino at the Scida all it takes is one goal per time than the usual Chiricò who gets a penalty saved but puts in the net after the goalkeeper’s rejection (foul by Ricciardi on Kargbo) and Petriccione.

The pursuers — breaking latest news keeps pace with the first, which hits the fourth consecutive external success in Potenza (3-1): goals from former to Viviani for Lescano and Cuppone – from Matino the provisional 1-1 -, to close the accounts the returning Luca Crecco. Among the teams in the best form there is Latina, with the third success in a row won at Francioni against Taranto (1-0, first goal among the professionals for the former Trastevere Sannipoli). At 13 points also Leonardo Colucci’s Juve Stabia, which trims a displeasure to Picerno who had dragged to the playoffs last season: at the Menti the 1-0 brings the signature of Mignanelli with a great left-handed blow from the edge of the area. See also yet another show of careless "directors"

Run the Gelbison — Feast of the goal in Monterosi-Turris, played in Pontedera: in 5-3 for the Campania region the braces of Leonetti and Giannone, the latter capable of scoring his second goal directly from the flag (under the eyes of the new owner and president of Monterosi , Mauro Fusano). Not even the change on the bench – Fabio Gallo made his debut – lifts Foggia: Rossoneri ko in Pagani against Gelbison (2-0), thus the third consecutive victory of the De Sanzo management arrives for the freshman from Cilento.

Giugliano at playoff speed — Cerignola returns to success, bending a never dangerous Messina with a clear 3-0: Achik opens in the first half, D’Andrea and Malcore close (on a penalty). Another newly promoted player, Giugliano, who beat Francavilla (2-0) with the Brazilian Gladestony and the expert Nocciolini, travels at a playoff pace. First success of the season for Viterbese, with the coach Filippi who pushes away the ghosts thanks to the Monopoli strike (1-0): Gianmarco Nesta (grandson of art) scored, for the green-and-whites cross in the final of Simeri.

