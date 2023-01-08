Group C: the leaders, still undefeated, impose themselves with a disputed penalty. The Calabrians move to Monopoli and remain at -6, Latina nails the Abruzzo at 2-2

First Saturday of Serie C in 2023, all dedicated to group C. And the Catanzaro of records, the only team unbeaten in the professional series of the top 5 European championships, picks up exactly where it left off: another victory, 1-0 over Taranto, for the eleventh full result in as many games played at Ceravolo. To keep the advantage over second place unchanged, the penalty converted into the opener by the top scorer Iemmello was enough, a whistle contested by the guests for the dubious contact (with the ball in the middle) between the goalkeeper Vannucchi and Biasci. In full play, an “invented” penalty for the visiting coach Capuano, while the Catanzaro coach Vivarini called it “sacrosanct”.

Other areas — Crotone keeps pace, confirming itself at minus 6 from the top by hitting a difficult success in Monopoli: the final 2-1 in favor of Franco Lerda’s team, who gives the break at the beginning of the second half with Vitale (first goal of the season) and with the usual surgical left foot from Chiricò (triggered by a great opening from Petriccione), while the penalty converted in the final by Starita is not enough for the Apulians. The fight for supremacy remains a matter for two, because there is a void behind them. Not even the new year resolves breaking latest news‘s crisis, which remains isolated in third place despite only four points won in the last seven games: a bad draw (2-2) arrives in the Adriatic against Latina for Colombo’s team, ahead 2 -0 at the interval (Cancellotti on a penalty and Mora, backed by Desogus) but then vulnerable on the comeback signed by substitute Francesco Margiotta (ex Chievo also from the penalty spot) and by Sannipoli. Playoff coup by Picerno, who flies to Zaccheria (3-2) interrupting the positive momentum of Gallo’s Foggia: the Rossoneri twice ahead (with Garattoni, the defender’s fourth league goal, then with Ogunseye) but twice reached, by the splendid right-footed shot by D’Angelo to make it 1-1 and then equalized by Guerra, before overtaking in the final in the Gulf with an assist from the latest Ceccarelli. See also The famous Lakers are unprofessional: once they lead, they make all kinds of antics

The others — From Agropoli – Gelbison’s home ground, which hasn’t won since mid-November – Avellino returns with a point that extends the streak to seven games under the guidance of Massimo Rastelli: it ends 1-1, with De Sena’s advantage in fourth now equalized after just two minutes from Ramzi Aya’s header, his first goal in the green-and-white shirt. Goalless draw between Monterosi and Potenza: the hosts show something more (10-0 the count of the corners) and hit the post with Lipani, but the result does not unlock and the Lucan bring home the thirteenth draw out of 21 matches. One point on each side also in Giugliano-Cerignola (1-1, the new signing Sorrentino replies in the recovery of D’Ausilio’s advantage from Puglia) and in the Fidelis Andria-Viterbese salvation challenge (always 1-1 and a woodwork for each side, Fidelis ahead with Dalmazzi and joined by Polidori). Ezio Raciti’s return to the bench is good for Messina, who hadn’t won for two months: 2-1 at Francavilla, his brother in art Ibou Balde and Fofana scored, in the middle Patierno’s temporary equal not enough for the guests also penalized by the expulsion of Minelli on 1-1. The Turris-Juve Stabia evening derby ends 1-1: a splendid bicycle kick by Riccardo Maniero carries forward Gaetano Fontana’s team (debuting on the Turris bench, as an ex), shortly after Caldore’s draw.

