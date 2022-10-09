Home Sports Serie D. Corbanese deceives the Belluno Dolomites, then Mestre draws
Sports

Serie D. Corbanese deceives the Belluno Dolomites, then Mestre draws

by admin
Serie D. Corbanese deceives the Belluno Dolomites, then Mestre draws

The Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to move the rankings, after two consecutive defeats. Against Mestre with whom he continues to share the last place in the standings, a draw arrives that at least gives morale to the boys trained by coach Diego Zanin. One time each at the “Baracca”, with the guests ahead at the end of the first half thanks to the goal of Corbanese, able to be ready for the appointment with Thomas Cossalter’s goal from a shot.

Corbanese goal, Dolomites ahead in Mestre

news/serie_d_corbanese_illude_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_poi_il_mestre_pareggia-10990874/&el=player_ex_10990627″>

In the second half, however, there is almost only Mestre and so it is not surprising Nicoloso’s equalizer in the 79th minute, author of a good turn.

Ultimately a fair result and with which both teams rise to 4 points in the standings.

On Sunday the Belluno Dolomites will host Campodarsego at the Zugni Tauro in Feltre.

MESTRE – BELLUNO DOLOMITES 1-1

MASTER (4-3-3): Albieri; Gabrieli (74 ‘Ortega), Politti, Severgnini, Ndoj; Corteggiano (79 ‘Pizzul), Bortolin, Finazzi (60’ Nicoloso); Pilastro (89 ‘Varotto), Goldfinch, Segalina. Available: Borrelli, Pasian, Fabbri, Mele. Coach Gianpietro Zecchin.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Saccon; Pasqualino (82 ‘Alcides), Conti, Sommacal, Pettinà; Artioli, Arcopinto (60 ‘De Paoli), Onescu; Thomas Cossalter (82 ‘Cucchisi), Corbanese (60’ Svidercoschi), Alex Cossalter. Available: Segato, Casella, Toniolo, Alari, Estevez. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Popes of Prato. Assistants: Grigenti from Ferrara, Caminati from Forlì.

Rarely: 37 ‘Corbanese; 79 ‘Nicoloso.

Note: Ammonites Bortolin, Goldfinch (M), Arcopinto, Corbanese, Thomas Cossalter, Onescu (D). Expelled at 94 ‘Severgnini (M) for protests. Recovery 0 ‘pt, 5’ st

RESULTS

TORVISCOSA – CJARLINS 0 – 3

ADRIESE – LUPARENSE 2 – 0

See also  Tennis, the legend Chris Evert: "I have a tumor, but still many challenges ahead of me"

CAMPODARSEGO – ESTE 0 – 1

CARTIGLIANO – LEGNAGO 2 – 1

MESTRE – DOLOMITES 1 – 1

PORTOGRUARO – CLODIENSE CS 1 – 2

MONTEBELLUNA – MONTECCHIO 0 – 2

VILLAFRANCA – LEVICO 2 – 1

BOLZANO – CALDIERO 2 – 2

CLASSIFICATION

THIS IS CLODIENSE CS 12

ADRIESE, CARTIGLIANO, CAMPODARSEGO AND VILLAFRANCA 10

BOLZANO, CJARLINS AND CALDIERO 9

LEGNAGO 8

PORTOGRUARO, LUPARENSE AND MONTECCHIO 7

TORVISCOSA, LEVICO AND MONTEBELLUNA 5

MESTRE AND BELLUNESE DOLOMITES 4

You may also like

Rugby. Blue in the World Cup with a...

F1 Japan Station: Verstappen wins the championship and...

Basketball / Serie A: Milan ok, Scafati beat

Heart Udinese: first goes under at Friuli, then...

Monza-Spezia 2-0, goals by Carlos Augusto and Pablo...

Inter, Inzaghi for Barcelona does not recover anyone:...

Udinese-Atalanta, Lookman celebrates with the “gesture of the...

World Championships – Chinese women’s volleyball team won...

Casillas: “I’m gay, respect me”, the goalkeeper’s tweet

Tractor on the track and restless drivers. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy