The Dolomiti Bellunesi returns to move the rankings, after two consecutive defeats. Against Mestre with whom he continues to share the last place in the standings, a draw arrives that at least gives morale to the boys trained by coach Diego Zanin. One time each at the “Baracca”, with the guests ahead at the end of the first half thanks to the goal of Corbanese, able to be ready for the appointment with Thomas Cossalter’s goal from a shot.

Corbanese goal, Dolomites ahead in Mestre news/serie_d_corbanese_illude_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_poi_il_mestre_pareggia-10990874/&el=player_ex_10990627″>

In the second half, however, there is almost only Mestre and so it is not surprising Nicoloso’s equalizer in the 79th minute, author of a good turn.

Ultimately a fair result and with which both teams rise to 4 points in the standings.

On Sunday the Belluno Dolomites will host Campodarsego at the Zugni Tauro in Feltre.

MESTRE – BELLUNO DOLOMITES 1-1

MASTER (4-3-3): Albieri; Gabrieli (74 ‘Ortega), Politti, Severgnini, Ndoj; Corteggiano (79 ‘Pizzul), Bortolin, Finazzi (60’ Nicoloso); Pilastro (89 ‘Varotto), Goldfinch, Segalina. Available: Borrelli, Pasian, Fabbri, Mele. Coach Gianpietro Zecchin.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-3-3): Saccon; Pasqualino (82 ‘Alcides), Conti, Sommacal, Pettinà; Artioli, Arcopinto (60 ‘De Paoli), Onescu; Thomas Cossalter (82 ‘Cucchisi), Corbanese (60’ Svidercoschi), Alex Cossalter. Available: Segato, Casella, Toniolo, Alari, Estevez. Coach Diego Zanin.

Referee: Popes of Prato. Assistants: Grigenti from Ferrara, Caminati from Forlì.

Rarely: 37 ‘Corbanese; 79 ‘Nicoloso.

Note: Ammonites Bortolin, Goldfinch (M), Arcopinto, Corbanese, Thomas Cossalter, Onescu (D). Expelled at 94 ‘Severgnini (M) for protests. Recovery 0 ‘pt, 5’ st

RESULTS

TORVISCOSA – CJARLINS 0 – 3

ADRIESE – LUPARENSE 2 – 0

CAMPODARSEGO – ESTE 0 – 1

CARTIGLIANO – LEGNAGO 2 – 1

MESTRE – DOLOMITES 1 – 1

PORTOGRUARO – CLODIENSE CS 1 – 2

MONTEBELLUNA – MONTECCHIO 0 – 2

VILLAFRANCA – LEVICO 2 – 1

BOLZANO – CALDIERO 2 – 2

CLASSIFICATION

THIS IS CLODIENSE CS 12

ADRIESE, CARTIGLIANO, CAMPODARSEGO AND VILLAFRANCA 10

BOLZANO, CJARLINS AND CALDIERO 9

LEGNAGO 8

PORTOGRUARO, LUPARENSE AND MONTECCHIO 7

TORVISCOSA, LEVICO AND MONTEBELLUNA 5

MESTRE AND BELLUNESE DOLOMITES 4