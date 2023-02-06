The 36-page document which highlights the violation of article 4, the one concerning sporting loyalty

The reasons for the sentence of the Court of Appeal of the FIGC have arrived Juventus penalized 15 points. The case is that of the use of so-called “artificial” capital gains to adjust balance sheets. A 36 page document which highlights the violation of article 4, the one concerning sporting loyalty. “It is a factual picture supported by an impressive amount of probative documentation,” explains the Caf. The sanction «must take into account the particular severity and of nature repeated and prolonged of the violation. And it must also be proportionate to the inevitable alteration of the sporting result». The papers of the Turin prosecutor’s office are decisive, highlighting «the intentionality of the transfer operations and related values. The so-called “Black Book of FP (i.e Fabio Paratici)” defined as a disturbing document which “was never disowned by the editor (Federico Cherubini)» and was defended by FC Juventus SpA. Now Juventus will have 30 days available to present an appeal to the Coni Guarantee Board.