Daniel Craig offered advice to the actor who will play James Bond

Daniel Craig offered advice to the actor who will play James Bond

Daniel Craig has given some hilarious advice to the future actor who will take over the role of 007 in the beloved James Bond franchise. Craig did so in an interview with Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on Magic Radio.

“I wasn’t going to ask you this, but everybody wants to know who’s going to be the next James Bond?” Ronan asked the 54-year-old actor. “As if I knew,” replied Daniel Craig with a laugh.

Ronan Keating then asked the actor to offer at least one piece of advice to whoever would take over the role of Agent 007. “Oh, I don’t know,” Daniel began, later adding: “Don’t be a jerk.” The actor’s answer prompted a round of laughter in the studio, with Ronan declaring: “Yeah, that’s my favorite answer.”

