Setback in the relegation battle: Regensburg loses after taking the lead in Fürth

Status: 04/14/2023 8:36 p.m

SSV Jahn Regensburg suffered a setback in the fight to stay up. Coach Mersad Selimbegovic’s team gave up the lead in the away game in Fürth and ended up losing 2-1

The SSV Jahn Regensburg must continue to tremble for relegation in the 2nd Bundesliga. The Upper Palatinate lost 1:2 at SpVgg Greuther Fürth despite being in the lead and are in the relegation zone. In the end, the hosts’ celebrated man was Dickson Abiama, who was able to turn the game around in the closing stages. Thanks to the victory, the cloverleaf now has 36 points to stay up in the league.

Weak first half

In the first half, the spectators at the Fürther Ronhof saw a weak second division game in which the guests from Regensburg were the better team. After just a few seconds, the Upper Palatinate had their first shot through Singh (1st) and there were more chances. Makridis failed in the early stages to Linde in the Fürther Tor (6th). The cloverleaf, which sorely seemed to miss the yellow card suspended captain Hrgota, did not take place offensively at all. The home team did not create a goal threat. Regensburg was better in all respects, but also became less and less dangerous as the season progressed.

Owusu scores shortly after the restart

The second half, on the other hand, started off with a bang. Just two minutes after the restart, Owusu gave Jahn the lead. The former Munich Lions striker calmly accepted a low cross from the right and put the ball in the net (48′). Fürth’s defender Jung did not cut a good figure when trying to prevent the goal. The goal was a wake-up call for coach Alexander Zorniger’s team, who then acted much more courageously – and were rewarded. After a good hour, Asta headed an Itter cross from close range onto the arm of Regensburg’s Guwara. Referee Alt awarded a penalty and Green casually converted the equalizer (65′).

See also  The coach of the U23 national football who lost the game went mad again: Can you accept the opponent's celebration if you are too cowardly to play in the Asian Games? - Teller Report

Abiama turns the game

As a result, the home team was on the trigger and turned the game around. Dickson Abiama flicked the ball from the edge of the box into the bottom left goal to put the home side in the lead (77′). But Regensburg didn’t give up and had the best chance of equalizing in the closing stages through Yildirim. But his low shot was parried by Fürth goalkeeper Linde. Despite further offensive efforts in the final phase, Regensburg was no longer able to win. Jahn must continue to worry about staying in the class.

Those: BR24Sport
04/14/2023 – 8:30 p.m

