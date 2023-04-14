Controversy over the sentences of Bernard Clerfayt, head of employment in the Brussels-Capital Region

It breaks out in Belgium the controversy over Bernard Clerfayt’s sentencesEmployment Manager in the Region of Brussels-Capital. During an interview released to a television station, Clerfayt spoke of a “Mediterranean model” according to which women would stay at home giving up their emancipation. «There are still many women in the Brussels region who, to put it simply, follow a ‘Mediterranean model’. of Italian or Moroccan origin. It is a Mediterranean model of families in which it is the man who works and the woman stays at homesaid Clerfayt. “I think you will encourage us to change this mentalitythe interlocutor asked at that point. “Certainly. First of all because the couple is better off if they both work and women’s empowerment makes them money rights. They have the right to have a job and emancipation through work» concluded Clerfayt. His words have sparked bitter controversy. (LaPresse)