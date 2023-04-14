news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 14 – No tolls between the A24 exits of L’Aquila east and L’Aquila west. Following the authorization to the agreement between the municipality and Anas by the technical offices of the MIT led by the deputy premier and minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, free transit on the route for all vehicles will be ensured from the next few days.



This is a small step to reduce congestion on the city’s urban roads. As regards the broader issue A 24/A25, the issue remains one of the priorities of Minister Salvini who has been following the matter carefully since taking office. So a note from MIT. (HANDLE).

