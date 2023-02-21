Home Sports Seth Rollins stops The Miz and causes a stoppage on his path to revenge on Logan Paul | WWE on FOX
Seth Rollins stops The Miz and causes a stoppage on his path to revenge on Logan Paul | WWE on FOX

Seth Rollins stops The Miz and causes a stoppage on his path to revenge on Logan Paul | WWE on FOX
Seth Rollins and The Miz went one-on-one on Monday Night Raw when Rollins hit The Miz with a stomp, causing the match to be stopped. Rollins is on a path for revenge after Logan Paul caused him the United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber.

