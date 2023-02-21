6
Seth Rollins stops The Miz and causes a stoppage on his path to revenge on Logan Paul | WWE on FOX | FOX <a data-ail="713984" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/sports/" >Sports</a>United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber.”/>United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber.”/>Sports“/>sports/1280/720/play-639f436270013d2–rollins_1676951466807.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″/>United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber.”/>sports/1280/720/play-639f436270013d2–rollins_1676951466807.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″/>
Seth Rollins and The Miz went one-on-one on Monday Night Raw when Rollins hit The Miz with a stomp, causing the match to be stopped. Rollins is on a path for revenge after Logan Paul caused him the United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Seth Rollins and The Miz went one-on-one on Monday Night Raw when Rollins hit The Miz with a stomp, causing the match to be stopped. Rollins is on a path for revenge after Logan Paul caused him the United States Title at WWE Elimination Chamber.
2 HOURS AGO・WWE・5:04
top WWE videos
See also The top 4 of the 2020 European Cup is out, the "three lions" championship or the "fairy tale" to be continued?_England team