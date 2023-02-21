The District administration, through the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness, in order to promote greater opportunities and spaces for the strengthening of microenterprises in the city; the District extends an invitation to the migrant population from Venezuela, returned Colombians and host communities to participate in the ‘Opportunities to undertake’ program of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism; INNpulsa and USAID, which has its support.

Likewise, to find out a bit more about the event of the ‘Opportunities to undertake’ program, you can go to the city’s Integrant center, at the established time so that they can provide you with information. Likewise, you can approach the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness , located at Carrera 5 # 26-35 office 103 of the Quinta Avenida shopping center, where a special day was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon.

Another way to register is by completing the following link

https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7080357/Caracterizacion-Migrantes

It is worth mentioning that this call will be available until March 10. With the purpose of providing the Samaria community with opportunities to undertake; The District Mayor’s Office has made the decision to encourage the inhabitants of the city to participate in the event, of the aforementioned program.