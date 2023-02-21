It may interest you: “I am going to get hundreds of Samarians to start and have their own businesses”: Juan Carlos Palacio
Likewise, to find out a bit more about the event of the ‘Opportunities to undertake’ program, you can go to the city’s Integrant center, at the established time so that they can provide you with information. Likewise, you can approach the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness , located at Carrera 5 # 26-35 office 103 of the Quinta Avenida shopping center, where a special day was scheduled for Thursday and Friday, from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon.
Another way to register is by completing the following link
https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7080357/Caracterizacion-Migrantes
It is worth mentioning that this call will be available until March 10. With the purpose of providing the Samaria community with opportunities to undertake; The District Mayor’s Office has made the decision to encourage the inhabitants of the city to participate in the event, of the aforementioned program.