The political scientist Ian Bremer, founder of Eurasia, says that the war in Ukraine is now an open conflict between Russia and NATO. A US proxy war. “Biden’s presence in Kiev is intended to help ensure Russia’s defeat. That is a country with a huge military, which has one of the most impressive asymmetric warfare capabilities in the world and 6,000 nuclear warheads. The stakes are high, Biden’s journey has raised it further ». While if China supplies arms to Moscow an escalation will come. Bremmer talks to Viviana Mazza about Corriere della Sera. And he does not hide the internal problems in Washington: “Most Republicans support Biden in his political positions on Russia”.

The minority

But there is a vocal minority of Republicans in Congress “that receives disproportionate attention from the media who want a foreign policy “America First”. And this position is becoming increasingly popular with Republican voters.” Just as on the horizon there is no possibility of opening negotiations: «There is very little hope for diplomacy at this point. Recently, even French President Emmanuel Macron took a step back from this perspective, saying that now is not the right time. Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon announce his peace plan… but I expect a poor reception from NATO leaders or the Ukrainians. The journey of Biden things don’t change in Kiev».

