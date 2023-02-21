KIEV – Joe Biden in Kiev, in the heart of the warring Ukrainian capital, on the ninth anniversary of the Maidan revolution and on the eve of the first year of the Russian invasion. The surprise visit of the American president who arrived yesterday morning by train from Poland, the moved embrace with Zelensky in Mykhailivska square in front of the names of the fallen of this crazy Russian war, and then their smiling faces among the stuccos of the presidential palace, are the image of the firmness with which the West is lined up in support of Ukraine.