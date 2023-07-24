Setterosa super, Italy beats the USA at the water polo World Cup: it’s the semifinal – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

Carlo Silipo’s girls achieve the feat: they beat the USA, gold in three Olympics and four World Cups in a row, 8-7 and reach the world semifinal

The last ones to succeed in a World Cup had always been the Azzurri: there is an unfinished business, a story of destinies that intertwine between the Setterosa and the unbeatable Americans, who had suffered their last defeat in 2015 in the preliminary round from Italy: that time they ended up with a title with stars and stripes, on the other hand the USA then won three Olympic gold medals and four World Cups in a row, and a bronze for us. This time it finished 8-7 for Carlo Silipo’s girls and we’ll see what the final outcome will be. Meanwhile, a great reason to be proud after the defeat against Greece, which still gave the girls a jolt. Best player, goalkeeper Caterina Banchelli: it was a very tiring game. I no longer have a voice. We promised to get out of the water after giving everything. We did. I haven’t really liked it so far either. I chose the right game to play.

We finally saw the Setterosa, the one I’m proud to drive – Silipo’s first words -. A performance of head, heart and character was needed to beat the United States. We succeeded. This success must give us confidence and awareness. The World Cup doesn’t end here, just as it didn’t end after the defeat against Greece when I already heard the bells for the deceased.

The opponents, tomorrow at 10 am Italian time (5 pm in Japan), will be Holland who beat Canada 17-10. A month ago, the Oranges lost the World Cup final – which replaces the World League – against the USA.

