Resolution of the Sixth Plenary Session: Advancing Chinese-style Modernization and High-quality Development in Guangzhou

The Sixth Plenary Session of the Twelfth Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China was held on July 23, 2023, chaired by the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee. The session focused on implementing the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and studying the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During the session, the plenary meeting reviewed and approved several decisions, including the “Decision of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China on In-depth Study and Implementation of the Important Instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech and Continue to Play a Leader and Locomotive Role in High-quality Development” and the “Guangzhou City’s Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Transformation of Megacity Development Mode.” These decisions aimed to further deepen the ideas and measures for the modernization of Guangzhou in the new era and new journey.

The plenary session emphasized the importance of the three major driving forces of reform, opening up, and innovation. It recognized that these forces were not only deeply rooted in Guangzhou’s history but also crucial for grasping the advantages of the new era. The session called for continuous reform, opening up, and innovation to optimize the system and mechanism of high-quality development.

The plenary session also highlighted the need to promote high-quality development in various fields. It emphasized the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the development and opening up of Nansha, and the deepening of reforms. It also called for the establishment of a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster and a modern service economic center. Furthermore, the session emphasized the importance of scientific and technological innovation and the development of a strong city of technological innovation. It also focused on promoting rural revitalization and strengthening the coordinated development of urban and rural areas.

The plenary session stressed the importance of urban planning, construction, and governance. It called for the transformation of urban villages and the improvement of urban refinement, quality, and intelligent governance. Additionally, the session aimed to enhance Guangzhou’s role as a gateway hub by improving its aviation, shipping, railway, and information hubs. It also emphasized the development of marine technology and industry to create a “blue engine” for high-quality development.

Culture and ecology were also key focuses of the session. The plenary meeting aimed to enhance the comprehensive strength of urban culture and build a high-quality forest city. It also emphasized the importance of pollution prevention and control and the promotion of green and low-carbon circular development. Furthermore, the session aimed to protect and improve people’s livelihood and promote common prosperity.

The plenary session emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership and party building. It called for comprehensive and strict party governance and the consolidation and development of a clean and upright political environment. The session aimed to provide a strong political guarantee for promoting Guangzhou’s modernization.

The “1312” thinking and measures formed by the municipal party committee were also highlighted during the plenary session. These measures, aligned with the provincial party committee’s “1310” plan, demonstrated the city’s commitment to follow General Secretary Xi Jinping and forge ahead on a new journey. The plenary session called for the practical implementation of these measures to achieve burgeoning new vitality and create a new situation.

In conclusion, the Sixth Plenary Session of the Twelfth Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China focused on implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress and deepening the ideas and measures for the modernization of Guangzhou. The session emphasized the importance of reform, opening up, and innovation, and called for high-quality development in various fields. It also highlighted the need to strengthen party leadership and party building.

