Setteville-VJS Velletri: the Sunday morning sprint

For the third day of group B of the Lazio Promotion, Setteville and VJS Velletri clash. Both teams are coming off two defeats in their first two games and are called upon to show signs of life.

On the journey that leads to the Setteville field, recently named after the recently deceased vice president Ottorino Pacca, there are not many shocks to be recorded. The group that for some time followed the fortunes of the Tiburtina team – the Young Boys – stopped all their activities a couple of years ago and the hope of seeing two fans in the presence is therefore in vain.

A few minutes before the start of the match, the away section begins to fill up. At the kick-off the Velletra fans are present behind the only band of the Volsca Band and can be seen with several claps and a beautiful flag waving which colors the whole sector. Despite the morning time in which these categories are contested and despite the “alcoholic danger” represented by the Grape Festival held the previous evening at the castle center (sic!), the Rossoneri confirm the excellent numbers that have distinguished them for some years now .

In the first quarter of the match the teams study each other with Velletri who, however, has the greatest opportunities and takes the lead following the development of a corner kick. The fans are delirious and the team is with them. The first half ends with the visitors taking the lead. At the start of the second half the guests almost immediately found the second goal, once again from a scrum following a free kick. Veliterni supporters show all their joy by “lighting up” red behind the heat of a torch. The home team is called to react but it is difficult for them and the guests try to break up the game as much as possible.

In a melee, a guest player was sent off and added some spice to the end of the match.

From the stands the home fans – who as mentioned have no ultras appearance – try to make themselves heard by railing against opposing players and the referee. The goal comes from a free kick with which Setteville closes the gap, trying until the end to regain the equalizer, but without succeeding.

In addition to the three points that went to Castelli, it should be highlighted that the visiting fans were the twelfth man on the pitch throughout the match, supporting their team from the beginning until the end.

Also nice was the team’s greeting at the end of the match in their sector, where they stopped for a few minutes to talk to their fans who reiterated their support despite the defeats to the top two teams in the championship. Three points which represent a start for a team that will have to fight hard to maintain the category.

Text and photos Marco Meloni

