Home » Carmen del Darién: community leader of Curvaradó murdered
News

Carmen del Darién: community leader of Curvaradó murdered

by admin
Carmen del Darién: community leader of Curvaradó murdered

Inter-Church Justice and Peace Commission reported that on October 4, Samuel Avendaño, leader and land claimant of the communities of Apartadocito and Bracito, was murdered. His body was found on Pavarando – Mutata road.
Avendaño had been demanding his right to land restitution, as well as advocating for the communities’ rights to permanence in the territory and to the land.

Samuel had made complaints to state agencies, without due attention being paid.

«Samuel had made visible the process of territorial dispossession, the state of subjection in which the communities find themselves, in territories where governability and governance do not exist. The institutional inattention to dozens of reports on this situation of socio-environmental crisis shows the little interest that exists on the part of civil, environmental and military authorities to protect the rights of the residents in this region. It is urgent that the government with the competent authorities pay immediate attention to what is happening in the territory of the community councils of Curvaradó, Pedeguita and Mancilla, as in other Councils of Bajo Atrato,” notes a statement from the Inter-Church Justice and Justice Commission. Peace .

See also  Captured to pay a sentence for non-food assistance

You may also like

Severe Wind and Rain Expected in Guangzhou as...

Marl skydiver achieves German record – Ruhr area...

Like Boca, the xeneize qualified for a new...

Eximbank Cancels $800 Million Credit to Mexican Oil...

Candidate for the Council in Antioquia, was murdered...

Is Brussels tricking Germany? Setback for combustion engine...

“MAGICAL RIVER, CANOE RIDE” PROJECT « cde news

Migrant Woman Hit by Car While Attempting to...

Given the suspension of dual carriageway works, Cauca...

Railways Carry 149 Million Passengers During Holiday Transportation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy