The Prevalence of Conversion Therapy: New Research Reveals Ongoing Harm to LGBTQ Individuals

Headline: New Study Reveals Conversion Therapy Still Prevalent, Despite Bans

Subtitle: LGBTQ individuals worldwide continue to be exposed to harmful practice, research shows

Date: October 6, 2023

In the United States, “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ individuals has faced widespread condemnation by major medical associations and has been banned in almost half of the country for minors. However, a new review of 16 research studies conducted in six nations suggests that this highly problematic practice is far from becoming a thing of the past.

The review, which analyzed studies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Colombia, and South Korea, found that nearly one in ten LGBTQ individuals worldwide reported being exposed to conversion therapy at some point in their lives. Conversion therapy includes organized attempts to discourage individuals from adopting or expressing an LGBTQ or gender identity that differs from the sex assigned at birth.

Lead author of the study, Travis Salway, an assistant professor at the Center for Gender and Sexual Health Equity at Simon Fraser University in Canada, highlighted that the majority of research on conversion practices demonstrates limited effectiveness, with a substantial risk of harm including depression, anxiety, and, in some cases, suicide.

The review found that approximately 8% of LGBTQ individuals worldwide stated they had been subjected to conversion therapy, with figures varying from country to country. In the United States, the rate was 13%, while it decreased to 7% in Canada. Transgender individuals reported the highest exposure rate at 12%.

Despite the enactment of laws and statements denouncing conversion therapy by major medical associations, the prevalence of these practices continues. Currently, 22 states and Washington, DC, have passed legislation prohibiting conversion therapy for minors, while five other states have partial bans. On the other hand, 19 states, including Texas, have no state law limiting the practice, and three states, including Florida, have blocked bans due to ongoing court battles.

The Family Equality Council revealed that nearly 3 in 10 American LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 and 17 reside in jurisdictions that still allow these harmful practices. One reason for the persistence of conversion therapy is the involvement of religiously-based individuals, such as lay counselors and ministers, who are not licensed therapists or practitioners.

Jason Cianciotto, vice president of communications and policy for the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in New York City, emphasized that legislation cannot fully address the scope of the problem due to the involvement of unlicensed counselors. The ease with which parents with strong religious beliefs can force their children into conversion therapy poses a challenge, as under-18 individuals have limited rights.

Personal accounts from survivors of conversion therapy further underscore the trauma caused by this practice. Cianciotto, who personally experienced conversion therapy, shared his story of being subjected to religious-based counseling starting at the age of 13. He highlighted the long-lasting impact conversion therapy had on his mental health and the importance of education and support to counter its effects.

The study’s findings were published online on October 4 in the journal PLOS ONE. With conversion therapy still prevalent despite bans, advocates and researchers stress the urgent need for continued efforts to raise awareness and support for LGBTQ individuals affected by these harmful practices.

