New Opel Corsa 2023, the pros and cons of the newly renovated city car that is already enjoying good success

The renewed Vauxhall Corsa 2023 it comes in a bolder style and offers a pleasant ride. The new front boasts a glossy black grille, called Vizor by Opel, which already characterizes the crossovers Mokka, Crossland and Grandland, as well as its older sister Astra. The central logo can be black or satin gray. The design of the headlamps is also captivating, with a burnished effect and thin, angular-cut LED daytime running lights.

Speaking of the headlights, those with Led matrix become even more powerful and precise, going from 8 to a total of 14 light emitting diodes. As far as the rear design is concerned, the changes are less significant but have a great impact, such as the more modern-style LED lights and the Corsa lettering that crosses the entire width of the tailgate. Let’s explore in this article:

Pros and cons new Opel Corsa 2023 Opel Corsa 2023, because it is already a good success

Pros and cons new Opel Corsa 2023

While maintaining dimensions and proportions, the new Opel Corsa presents a new aesthetic characterized by the Opel Vizor, a black front that integrates the grille, LED headlights and the brand logo in a single element. The air intakes in the lower part of the bumper have been enlarged and highlighted, while the Corsa script is present in the center of the tailgate to give further elegance to the design.

In the color catalog the new shade Grafik Gray makes its debut, available for the first time on the Corsa. Also worthy of mention are the Intelli-Lux LED matrix headlights, adaptive and high beam, which boast 14 LED elements instead of the 8 previously present, offering an even safer driving experience.

Opel Corsa 2023 offers a rich standard equipment, which includes numerous driver assistance systems, such as lane keeping. The other versions offer additional accessories, such as full LED headlights. As for the engines, the 101 HP three-cylinder 1.2 turbo petrol engine offers an excellent balance between performance and fuel economy, and is also available with a smooth and quick automatic gearbox.

The main novelty in terms of engines concerns the adoption of two new 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engines, with power ratings of 101 HP and 136 HP, combined with a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox. These new engines, supported by a 48-volt electric unit, are a first for the Corsa and offer optimized performance.

These powertrains will join existing options including 75PS petrol engines and 102PS diesel. Corsa 2023 introduces the updated version of the CMP electric platform, with an engine that delivers a power of 156 HP and a battery with a capacity increased from 50 to 54 kWh, guaranteeing a declared range of up to 402 km according to the WLTP cycle. This system is the same used on the DS 3 E-Tense.

The limited glazing area of the Opel Corsa 2023 can affect the amount of light entering the cabin, a factor that must be taken into account for the driving experience and passenger comfort. The absence of lights on the roof could represent a limitation in terms of visibility at night and in low light conditions. The compact size of the car can require a certain agility when getting in and out of the passenger compartment.

Opel Corsa 2023, because it is already very successful

Vauxhall Corsa 2023 introduces a new infotainment system with a 10-inch display and voice commands that can be activated by saying the words “Hey Opel” as well as via a dedicated button. This system supports over the air updates and offers wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of technologyOpel relies on a new high-resolution panoramic camera for reversing maneuvers, while the range of driving assistants includes adaptive cruise control, collision warning with emergency braking and the flank guard system Flank Guard .

The rear view camera images are now sharper, and improvements have also been made to the seat upholstery and steering wheel. These changes come in addition to the recent reduction in size of the automatic gear lever, which follows the design adopted by other models in the Stellantis group, such as the latest Peugeot and Citroen, and even Opel Astra. Starting from 18,000 euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

