Ogier leads the Safari rally even after the second stage, Rovanperä loses 17 seconds

Rovanperä lost to Ogier by 32 seconds before the thirteenth round, but then he came back into the game. “Last year it was slippery here too, but this year it’s extreme. Even on the straights, it was sometimes too much when you put a second there. But we’re whole, that was the only goal for today,” the Finnish driver sighed on the competition website wrc.com .

In the jubilee 70th edition of the rally, the third place already belongs to another Toyota driver, Elfyn Evans from Wales, with a distance of more than two minutes. Martin Prokop is eleventh before the six timed tests on Sunday, he holds the third position among drivers starting with cars of the Rally2 category.

Safari Rallye Kenya, the event of the World Championship in car competitions – after the 2nd stage: 1. Ogier, Landais (Fr./Toyota Yaris) 2:43:49.22. Rovanperä, Halttunen (Fin./Toyota Yaris) -16.73. Evans, Martin (Britain/Toyota Yaris) -2:23.34. Kacuta, Johnston (Japan, Ireland/Toyota Yaris) -2:40.05. Sordo, Carrera (Spain/Hyundai i20) -3:52.36. Tänak, Järveoja (Est./Ford Puma) -8:38,9…11. Prokop, Jůrka (Czech Republic/Ford Fiesta) -29:54.4.

