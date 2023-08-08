Does the WRC return to Córdoba? The chances that the World Rally will return to Argentina in 2024

The World Rally Championship (WRC for its acronym in English) began to define the calendar for the 2024 season and one of the novelties is that Argentina could have a date again. The detail is not minor, since the last time it ran through these lands was in 2019. Later, after the pandemic (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023), it did not return. Now that possibility exists and efforts are already being made.

Which races are confirmed for the 2024 WRC

For the 2024 campaign, WRC promoters wanted an expanded calendar and to bring the number of events to 14 rounds, adding a race in Saudi Arabia. That chance is still open, although everything seems to indicate that it would only be added in 2025.

This means that the race schedule for 2024 will remain at 13 dates. The World Rally Championship is expanding and a detail that confirms this is the fact that the Hyundai team is thinking of adding a fourth car to its official structure and the expectation is that new structures will join this World Cup.

Thinking of 2024, there are already several places with their place confirmed: Monte Carlo, Sweden, Portugal, Greece, Kenya, Sardinia, Latvia (which will replace Estonia), Finland and Chile.

Those that are as possible are Poland, Croatia and the so-called Central Europe Rally would be added. A new development that would be a race on asphalt and that would include stages in three countries: Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Córdoba’s chance for the WRC to return

The one that is about to be left out is Mexico. The WRC would leave Aztec land, but anyway it intends to have two venues in the American continent. The idea of ​​the WRC is to be able to gain a foothold in the United States, since it considers it a very strong market from an economic and commercial point of view to be able to expand. And the chosen place is Chattanooga, in the state of Tennessee. But the arrival of the WRC in the United States generates in its organizers the need for more time and they would only be ready by 2025.

Here begins to play Argentina. The race in Chile helps because at a logistical and economic level it helps the participating teams in the costs. They cross the Andes Mountains and that’s it. And, furthermore, it is a place that the WRC knows very well and has always valued.

Córdoba is already playing. The provincial State is interested in being able to recover this event that is part of Cordoba culture and that generates a huge economic movement. But, precisely, the main obstacle is economic and a great effort will have to be made to achieve the goal. The economic context of the country does not help and the numbers are high.

And there is another detail: not only Córdoba is interested in the return of the WRC to our country. St. Louis also confirmed its intentions.

Negotiations are underway. What is clear is that the possibility of the WRC returning to Argentina had not been as close as now for a long time. And Cordoba goes…

