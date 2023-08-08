Recipe for vegetable caviar from cook Ella Ivanova

Who doesn’t love zucchini or eggplant caviar? And did you know that no less tasty caviar comes from assorted vegetables. It has all the colors, aromas and tastes of summer. And it is prepared quite quickly and simply. Serve the caviar, garnished with your favorite greens. This dish goes well with fresh black or white bread. A particularly beautiful composition is vegetable caviar with buckwheat bread.

She shared the recipe for delicacies, the taste of which will exceed your expectations Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rihwhich previously offered to prepare a cold soup with tomatoes and baked bell peppers.

– Vegetable caviar, prepared from the gifts of August, – a real delicacy, – says Ella Ivanova. — Zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant – everything is especially tasty at this time. After trying one spoonful of vegetable caviar, you want more and more. Take all the ingredients in the desired proportions. Someone likes eggplant more, someone prefers zucchini.

Vegetable caviar Bulgarian pepper Onion Garlic Zucchini Eggplant Salt Black pepper Oil

Cut the vegetables (zucchini and eggplant into circles, and pepper in half) and bake in the oven until ready, then peel, grind in a blender, adding salt, black pepper and oil. Before baking, pierce the vegetables in several places.

