several national federations unite to compete with the much maligned IBA

Their objective : “to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement”. A group of national federations launched Thursday, April 13, “World Boxing”, a competing organization to the IBA, the much criticized official International Federation. The body is run by an interim executive council, made up of representatives of the German, British, Dutch, Filipino, Swedish and American federations, pending the election of a board of directors in November.

In a press release, the dissident leaders explain that they want World Boxing to be “recognized” by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in conflict for several years with the IBA. The IOC suspended the latter – at the time called the International Amateur Boxing Federation (AIBA) – depriving it, in May 2019, of the organization of events linked to the Olympic Games (OG) in Tokyo. A decision renewed, in June 2022, for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

A historic Olympic discipline, boxing is not currently on the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

“Responding to Persistent Problems”

“World Boxing was created in response to continuing issues surrounding the international governing body of Olympic-style boxing, including the failure to address the IOC’s long-standing concerns regarding sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management has cast doubt on the future of boxing as an Olympic sport”, explain the people behind the project. In December, the International Olympic Committee reiterated its “concerns” concerning the IBA.

“We must restore a relationship of trust between those who govern sport and the IOC”, said Matthew Holt, the general manager of the British Federation. Several national federations around the world have already expressed their interest in joining this new body, affirmed the leaders of World Boxing