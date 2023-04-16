Vlada Jovanović was fired from Budućnost after Borac from Čačak Sport

Buducnost announced that the Serbian coach left the club.

Source: MN Press

The coach of Budućnost Vladimir Jovanović left the club after shock-defeat against Borac from Čačak, with which the guest in “Morača” managed to survive. Although the match did not have a significant result for Futureapparently after her, the club decided that it was time to say goodbye – right before the start of the ABA league playoffs.

On Thursday, Podgorica finished their participation in the Eurocup with a dramatic defeat against Ulm in the round of 16 after leading by as much as 17 points. Oscillations in that match cost the Montenegrin team a place in the quarterfinals, and the defeat against the outsiders from Čačak obviously cost Jovanović his job, which he had been working on since last summer.

The former coach of Partizan and Mega left the team in safe third position three days before the match against the black and whites in “Morača”, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. “Future informs the public that the club and the current head of the coaching staff, Vladimir Jovanović, have mutually terminated cooperation tonight. The mutual termination of cooperation took place after the defeat by Borca from Čačak in the last round of the ABA league. About changes in the coaching staff and further steps, the club will inform the public in a timely manner. Buducnost wishes Vladimir Jovanović a successful continuation of his career”, it was written in a terse statement.

After the defeat against Borc, Jovanović appeared in front of the journalists dissatisfied and said that such an outcome is not the way to finish the league part. Until that game, his team had achieved eight consecutive victories, but in Podgorica they still judged that someone else should come. “I expected a very difficult match after the game in Ulm, where we showed two faces, so I don’t repeat myself. We arrived very late after that, the players showed a reaction in training and a desire to play a good game, but they didn’t show that tonight. I’m sorry is because of the team and the audience, regardless of the fact that we secured third place. We wanted to finish it in the best way. Everything that happened before that, as well as the busy schedule, left its mark,” said Jovanović after the game.