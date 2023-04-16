Federal Ministry of the Interior wants a “clear legal framework” for artificial intelligence

Berlin The Federal Ministry of the Interior of Department Head Nancy Faeser (SPD) has spoken out in favor of comprehensive rules for the use of artificial intelligence (AI). One sees “fundamentally great potential for the digital society when using AI applications,” said a ministry spokeswoman for the Handelsblatt. “It is essential to strike a balance between openness to innovation and a clear legal framework that defines standards for trustworthy AI.”

This applies to questions of fundamental rights and aspects of data protection law, but also to the question of how mistakes and discrimination can be avoided. According to the spokeswoman, the explainability and traceability of AI results also play a role. The point here is that artificial intelligence not only delivers a result, but also explains it in a comprehensible manner. Faeser’s cabinet colleague, Digital Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), also sees a need for regulation and called for a quick regulation at EU level.

The reason for the debate is the voice robot ChatGPT. The application of the US manufacturer OpenAI is currently in the public eye. The chat bot has impressed in recent months with how well the software can imitate human speech. At the same time, there are concerns that such AI-based technology could be misused, for example to spread false information. In Italy, the text machine was temporarily blocked due to a data breach.

At the same time, the ministry pointed out that the development and use of AI such as ChatGPT must already be in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The federal government is continuously evaluating the existing legal framework. “The extent to which certification of AI can play a role in this will become apparent as the process progresses,” said the spokeswoman.

Wissing told the “Bild am Sonntag” with a view to the EU. “We must react wisely now and regulate artificial intelligence sensibly before it is too late for that. This must not take years again.” According to Wissing, there should be a legal framework for the use of artificial intelligence in Europe that ensures that this new technology can only be used if it adheres to European values ​​such as democracy, transparency and maintain neutrality. “AI systems must not manipulate us, they must support us.”

Possible EU regulation provides for high penalties for rule violations

At the beginning of December, the EU countries laid down comprehensive rules for the use of artificial intelligence for the first time. The Council of the EU states announced at the time that the decision was intended to ensure that AI systems were secure and respected fundamental rights. Before the “Artificial Intelligence Act” (AI-Act) actually applies, the EU states still have to agree on a line with the European Parliament.

The regulation is based on global standards. The higher the potential dangers of an application, the higher the requirements should be. There are heavy penalties for breaking the rules.

Digital Minister Wissing warns against over-regulation and at the same time criticized Italy for blocking ChatGPT there. “If all countries in Europe follow this example, we will not develop any AI applications,” said the FDP politician. “Then we will only have to deal with Chinese and American systems in the future.” Wissing also pointed out that Germany is at the forefront of the development of artificial intelligence. “Therefore, regulation must not overshoot the mark.

For the Ministry of the Interior, transparency when using AI is “an important issue,” said the ministry spokeswoman. As part of the EU regulation on AI regulation currently under discussion, the Federal Government has therefore campaigned for the use of certain high-risk AI systems by public administration to be made visible in a publicly accessible database.

This refers to systems that could be used, for example, in the areas of border control or law enforcement. This could be an AI system that predicts where and when a crime is likely to happen.

Wissing considers it “breathtaking what artificial intelligence can now do”. The ChatGPT program, for example, can write texts in minutes that people need hours or days for. “Artificial intelligence has arrived in everyday life and it will fundamentally change our lives,” the minister is convinced.

