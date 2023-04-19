Sevilla v Manchester United: Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar praises Marcus Rashford

Sevilla came from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Old Trafford

Date: 20 April Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford is “one of the best players” around, says Sevilla boss Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Rashford could return from a groin injury for United’s Europa League quarter-final return leg with Sevilla.

The tie is delicately poised at 2-2 after United conceded two late goals in the first leg at Old Trafford.

“We’re not going to change our mentality or idea if Rashford plays or not,” Mendilibar said.

He added: “Well, Rashford is one of the best players nowadays. We have to think about ourselves, respecting the opposite team but we don’t have to think about particular players.

“If Rashford plays, it’s because he’s ready. If he’s not, another top player will play there.”

‘We are tied 50-50’

Sevilla have won the Europa League on a record six occasions.

They went 2-0 behind at Old Trafford before staging a late comeback as Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire scored own goals.

“If I have to be honest, it’s not an easy game,” added Mendilibar about Thursday’s second leg.

“It’s going to be a tough game. For me, we are tied 50-50. It’s true that the fans will help us but on the pitch it’s going to be 11 versus 11 players.”

The winners will play Juventus or Sporting Lisbon in a two-legged semi-final on 11 and 18 May. Juventus lead 1-0 from the first leg in Italy.