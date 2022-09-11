On the afternoon of September 8, the Shaanxi Provincial Disabled Sports Management Center held a cultural and sports competition for employees on the first floor of the Provincial Employment Center for Disabled Persons. All the cadres and workers of the center participated in table tennis, basketball, badminton and other competitions and fun fitness activities. , to enhance communication and enhance cohesion.

In recent years, the disabled people in Shaanxi Province have not only been stably guaranteed in terms of basic livelihood, but also enjoyed a substantial increase in the level of basic public services. Sports work for the disabled has also achieved leapfrog development. Shaanxi disabled athletes have continued to achieve success in various international and domestic competitions. A large number of outstanding disabled athletes emerged, including Dong Feixia and Liu Zixu. In October last year, at the 11th National Paralympic Games and the 8th Special Olympics, the Shaanxi Disabled Sports Delegation as the host of the Paralympic Games won 149.5 gold medals, 95 silver medals and 62 bronze medals, ranking among the gold medal list. At the top of the list, the number of medals exceeded the sum of the medals of the previous Paralympic Games in our province; the Special Olympics won 52 gold medals, 45 silver medals, and 14 bronze medals, ranking at the forefront of the gold medal list, achieving a “double harvest” of competition results and spiritual civilization. “, winning glory for the people of Shaanxi and adding luster to the land of Sanqin. In terms of bringing more disabled people into the society and going outdoors, and promoting the coordinated development of competitive sports, rehabilitation sports, and mass sports, it is inseparable from the efforts of all cadres and workers of the Shaanxi Provincial Disabled Persons Physical Management Center.

“We are holding the Double Festival Staff Cultural and Sports Competition this time, mainly to enrich the amateur cultural life of the center cadres and employees, consolidate the results of the discipline study, education and publicity month activities, strengthen the communication and communication between the various departments of the center, and promote the creation of a harmonious sports culture atmosphere. , to enhance the cohesion and centripetal force of the cadres and employees of the center, and let the work style of ‘diligence, strictness, meticulousness and integrity’ be implemented on the post and reflected in the work.” Xiao Bin, deputy secretary of the Party Branch of the Provincial Physical Management Center for Disabled Persons and director of the center, introduced.

It is understood that the competition items of this competition include table tennis men’s individual competition and women’s individual competition; badminton men’s individual competition and women’s individual competition; basketball shooting quasi-men’s individual competition and women’s individual competition. The competition was carried out in a warm and cheerful atmosphere, showing the positive spirit of the cadres and workers of the Provincial Physical Management Center for the Disabled. All the participants won the participation award, and the three players who won the current three won the ranking award. .

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Jin Pengtu/Provided by Shaanxi Disabled Sports Management Center