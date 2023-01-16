Shandong Taishan reversed Zhejiang Football Association Cup 2:1 to win the eighth championship 2023-01-16 13:26:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Zhao Jiantong, Xu Shihao, Wang Hengzhi

Three consecutive! The eighth crown! The Shandong Taishan team once again proved their absolute dominance in the FA Cup. On the 15th, in the final of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup, the Shandong Taishan team reversed the lore 2:1 and beat the Zhejiang team to win the championship. This is the eighth FA Cup championship in Taishan team history, and it is also the third consecutive year they have won this title.

Before the final, the Taishan team faced problems such as the suspension of the team’s top scorer Cresan and the absence of Fellaini due to injury. The Zhejiang team, which aims to hit the first top-level championship title in team history, has a relatively neat lineup and sent four foreign players to start in the final.

The final was held at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center. Although it was rainy and snowy that day, and the temperature was around zero, there were still 21,079 spectators who came to the scene to watch the finale of the 2022 season.

In the 36th minute of the game, the Zhejiang team took the lead in breaking the deadlock. Captain Frank broke through all the way from the right and then made an inverted triangle pass. Gu Bin took the ball and took a long shot. Taishan team goalkeeper Wang Dalei made a save and the ball finally slipped into the goal. The Taishan team, which was one goal behind, obviously strengthened their offense. Before the end of the first half, the most threatening attack came from Taishan Zhang Chi’s volley in the penalty area. The ball was cleared out of the penalty area by the opponent’s defender.

In the second half, the Taishan team continued to attack from the right. In the 54th minute, Moises of the Taishan team passed the ball to the penalty area from the right. After receiving the ball deftly, Chen Pu knocked down the opponent’s defender and scored the goal. The score became 1:1. At the last moment of regular time, Moises made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, causing Zhejiang team defender Zhang Jiaqi to score an own goal. In the end, the Shandong Taishan team defeated the Zhejiang team 2:1 and won the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup.

After winning the championship, the Taishan team directly qualified for the main match of the AFC Champions League next season. The Zhejiang team, which won the runner-up of the FA Cup, will compete for a place in the main match through the AFC Champions League qualifiers because they rank third in the Chinese Super League.