Directed by Cao Dun, written by Ma Boyong, with Zhang Peng as the action director, and Zhang Miao as the producer and producer, the action-historical commercial blockbuster “Dunhuang Heroes” was recently completed simultaneously in Dunhuang, Qinghai, and Xiangshan. In the finale special, the cast is exposed for the first time: Zhang Yu, Dou Xiao, Lu Liang, Cai Lu, Zhao Yunzhuo, Gong Lei, Yang Yi, Zhao Wei, Gao Zhiting, Yu Ailei, Lei Jiayin, Zhu Yawen, Li Guangjie, a gathering of powerful factions. It is reported that the currently exposed cast is only a part, and more outstanding actors will be gradually “unlocked” in the future, bringing more surprises to the audience.

poster

The movie “Dunhuang Heroes” is based on the history of the soldiers and civilians of Shazhou (“Dunhuang” formerly known as “Shazhou”) returning to the Tang Dynasty. It does not forget that the soldiers and civilians of the Tang Dynasty fought side by side together, only to fulfill the long-cherished wish of the Chinese nation for thousands of years. There were many heroes in this battle of justice, and the “Guiyi Squad” composed of Wolf Kite, Cao Guangzong, Luosang, Zhang Yueya, and Andingchang performed most brilliantly. They did not know each other before, but because of their sincerity to protect the righteousness and the passionate belief in inheriting the loyalty of the soul, they came to the same goal by different routes-holding the armor and holding the army, and vowed to defend Shazhou! They have gradually gathered together on this road, relying on their excellent martial arts and resourcefulness, and more tacit tactical cooperation, in the face of many crises, they wrote a passionate story of “true heroes” as “little characters”.

Today’s film releases 13 mural finishing posters, and for the first time exposed some of the cast members, including Zhang Yu (as a wolf kite), Dou Xiao (as Cao Guangzong), Lu Liang (as benevolence and fear of heat), Cai Lu (as Lausanne), Zhao Yunzhuo ( As Zhang Yueya), Gong Lei (as Baiba), Yang Yi (as Zhang Yichao), Zhao Wei (as Master Hongbian), Gao Zhiting (as Cao Shangzhen), Yu Ailei (as Andingchang), Lei Jiayin (as Zhang Xiaojing) ), Zhu Yawen (played as Gao Jinda), Li Guangjie (played as Liao Heiyun). It is worth mentioning that Lei Jiayin will appear in the movie “Heroes of Dunhuang” as the elderly Zhang Xiaojing. The hero’s temples are stained with frost, but he is still full of ambition.



The film’s finale special was also released today. The special feature reveals the behind-the-scenes footage of “Heroes of Dunhuang” for the first time. The heroic spirit that ignites the battlefield, the grand and exquisite narrative structure, and the creative team’s ingenious exploration of the film’s action aesthetics all show their edge in the special feature. The Cao aesthetics constructed by director Cao Dun in “The Twelve Hours of Chang’an” can also be glimpsed in the special series. The magnificent epic style with profound cultural heritage, rich lens language and highly restored historical service Dao, all glow with high-end texture. The thirteen characters exposed in the first wave also appeared one by one in the special series, and the actors showed their attitude and effort to interpret the little characters who are up and down in the battle situation. In addition to the wonderful performance of the “Guiyi Squad”, what kind of blood and ambitions are hidden in the old-age looks displayed by Lei Jiayin and Zhu Yawen are also worth savoring.

It is reported that the movie “Heroes of Dunhuang” is the first live-action movie in Beijing’s wonderful “Chinese Youth Universe”.