Perhaps it was too much turmoil. After Ubisoft announced the postponement of “Skull & Bones” for the 6th time,Another statement was issued explaining the postponement strategyemphasizing the attitude of the development team, including updating the actual game video, for the supporters who have been waiting for him.

With Ubisoft’s not-so-glamorous financial report performance, the 6-degree delay of “Wrath of the Wrath” caused players to speculate. The development team added a statement at this time, reaffirming the development determination and will, plus the extension time will be used to enhance the game experience, balance and other purposes.

Today we want to share an update on the release date, based on our decision to delay the release date of Raging Sea Wars a little bit longer. Our determination and focus have always been the same – to provide our players with the best possible in-game experience from day one. This extra time will help us further enhance content and balance for the gameplay experience. Based on your comments in previous tests. We also have a series of exciting content that will appear on our social platforms and are ready to share with you. Starting tomorrow, our latest episode will feature new and exclusive gameplay content videos focused on the game. More information on the latest release dates and upcoming tests will be shared with you soon, so stay tuned and follow the news. Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more news. —From the team of “Wrath of the Raging Sea”, thank you very much for your understanding and patience. Today we’d like to share an update regarding our release date as we made the decision to delay Skull and Bones a little more. Our determination and focus remain the same—offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day one. This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience. Following your feedback from previous tests. We also have an array of exciting content coming up on our social channels and ready to be shared with you. Starting tomorrow, with our latest episode of the deck, bringing new and exclusive gameplay footage focused on our game’s lore. Additional information regarding our new release date and upcoming tests phases will be shared with you all very soon, so be sure to stay tuned and follow the conversation. Thank you for your support and stay tuned for more information. —From the entire Skull and Bones team, thank you so much for your ongoing understanding and patience.

Although the statement does not help to shorten the waiting time, we can only hope that Ubisoft’s development progress will continue to advance, so that everyone can set sail on the deck earlier~

After the statement was made public, Uibosft updated the latest development video “The Deck” of “Wrath of the Raging Sea”. In addition to the development team describing the progress of the game, there are also some trailers, as well as players actually going to sea, sailing and fighting, etc. content.

“Wrathful Sea Wars”: “Deck” Real Game Development Video