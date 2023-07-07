Shanghai Shenhua Defeats Zhejiang in 1-0 Victory: Yu Hanchao Plays Key Role in Evra’s Crossbar Shot

Shanghai Shenhua Defeats Zhejiang in the Yangtze River Delta Derby

In an intense match that took place on July 7th, Shanghai Shenhua emerged victorious against the Zhejiang team with a score of 1-0. This game marked the 15th round of the 2023 Super League season and showcased the determination and skill of both teams.

The Zhejiang team, who had previously enjoyed an unbeaten streak of six rounds, suffered a setback in their last game against the Cangzhou Lions, losing 1-2. This defeat temporarily placed them in 9th position in the standings. Despite the introduction of new aid Leonardo, the team was unable to find the back of the net, highlighting the need for more time to integrate him into the squad.

On the other hand, Shanghai Shenhua also faced a defeat in their previous game against the Jinmen Tigers, losing 1-2. However, the team received a significant boost with the return of their captain, Wu Xi, who had been recovering from an injury. Dai Weijun’s and Wu Xi’s improving form offered optimism, and their midfield partnership is one to watch for the future.

The match began with the Zhejiang team displaying a smooth attacking style. Cheng Jin received the ball from the left side of the penalty area but was thwarted by Bao Yaxiong’s block. In the 9th minute, Mu Xiekui’s left-footed volley narrowly missed the left post. However, it was Yu Hanchao who made a breakthrough for Shanghai Shenhua in the 12th minute. He received a pass from Bassogo and skillfully shot with his left foot, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

As the game progressed, both teams created opportunities. In the 18th minute, Malailai’s headed goal from Xu Haoyang’s corner kick was denied. The Zhejiang team also had their chances, with Mu Xiekui’s knockback resulting in a goal deficit of 0-1 going into halftime.

The second half brought more excitement, with both teams pushing for a goal. Malele managed to find the back of the net with a header from Yu Hanchao’s pass in the 53rd minute. However, VAR determined that Malele was in an offside position, thus disallowing the goal. Despite Evra’s remarkable free kick hitting the crossbar in the 92nd minute, the game concluded with Shanghai Shenhua securing a 1-0 victory.

Line-ups for both teams included Zhao Bo, Liang Nuoheng, Wang Dongsheng, Yue Xin, Lucas, Qian Jiegi, Li Tixiang, Cheng Jin, Evra, Mu Xiekui, and Leonardo for Zhejiang. Shanghai Shenhua featured Bao Yaxiong, Yan Xinli, Jiang Shenglong, Zhu Chenjie, Yang Zexiang, Amadu, Xu Haoyang, Yu Hanchao, Wang Haijian, Malelai, and Bassogo.

This hard-fought victory marked Shanghai Shenhua’s eighth 1-0 win of the season, highlighting their ability to grind out results. Fans can look forward to the continued growth of both teams as they strive for success in the Super League season.

