Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Focuses on Strengthening Party Building and Political Ecology

The Third Plenary Session of the Sixth Municipal Party Committee was successfully held on July 7 with the aim of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The session emphasized the need to strengthen the leadership of party building and continue to repair and purify the political ecology, as well as accelerate the construction of a new highland for party building in the new era.

The plenary session was attended by 75 municipal party committee members and 12 alternate members. Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Yuan Jiajun, delivered a speech, highlighting the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on party building. The session deliberated and approved the “Opinions of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China on In-depth Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Ten Ecological Measures” and resolutions of the plenary session.

During the session, it was acknowledged that significant progress had been made in various aspects of party building since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. However, the session also recognized the need for further strengthening and improvement in Chongqing’s party building. With a focus on comprehensively improving the party’s leadership and organizational capabilities, the session aimed to drive the quality and efficiency of the city’s party building, ultimately supporting the construction of a modern new Chongqing.

To achieve these goals, the plenary session emphasized the importance of adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought and fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It called for strengthening the party’s overall leadership, promoting comprehensive and strict party governance, and continuing to repair and purify the political ecology. The session also highlighted the need to accelerate the construction of a new highland for party building in the new era.

In order to comprehensively improve the party’s leadership and organizational capabilities, the plenary session stressed the need to enhance the “seven capabilities.” These include improving political leadership capabilities, ideological leadership capabilities, responsibility-taking and implementation capabilities, service capabilities, ability to shape changes, risk management and control capabilities, and resistance to corruption capabilities.

The plenary session concluded by emphasizing the importance of always prioritizing political construction, adhering to the Party’s centralized and unified leadership, and promoting the majority of party members and cadres to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances.” By implementing these measures, the session aimed to provide a strong foundation for the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Chongqing in the new era and new journey.

