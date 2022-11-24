Pfa, the main Danish pension fund, has decided to sell its shares in the capital of two Chinese clothing companies, Anta Sports and Li Ning, and is considering divesting itself of all investments in China due to the growing risk geopolitical link to the Asian country, he writes Bloomberg Businessweek. Behind the decision there is the suspicion that the two companies exploit the forced labor to which the Uyghurs are subjected, an Islamic minority in the province of Xinjang persecuted by Beijing. China is accused of holding more than a million Uyghurs and other minorities in re-education camps. For the same reason, Li Ning was excluded from the portfolio of Norway’s sovereign wealth fund in 2021.