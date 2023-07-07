Tragic outcome! In Chile, they kidnap and execute a Venezuelan after asking for $200,000 for ransom

The discovery of the body of a man between 30 and 35 years old, by a farmer from the Ñuble Alto sector, over the weekend in the commune of Chillán, in south-central Chile, activated the alarms of the Investigative Police (PDI) in the area located in Gran Concepción, Biobio Region.

The body was half naked and lying on the public road and from the beginning it was presumed that it could belong to the owner of two barbershops in the Hualpén commune of Chile, a man of Venezuelan nationality, who was illegally deprived of his freedom on Wednesday June 28 by four subjects who identified themselves as members of the Aragua Train.

Four days later it was confirmed that the body does correspond to the owner of the barbershops, from whom the police authorities reserve their identity data.

In this case, according to digital media from Santiago, there are two detainees. One of them fell on Thursday of last week, one day after the kidnapping, and corresponds to Luis David Urquiola Rojas, a 19-year-old Venezuelan. The second was apprehended on Sunday in Santiago and was charged with the crime of kidnapping with homicide.

The first, meanwhile, was only charged with kidnapping, since the hearing still did not know about the death of the victim, for this reason it could be reformed soon.

According to Radio Bío Bío, The attackers said they were members of the criminal organization of Venezuelan origin, Tren de Aragua. This possible link must still be verified, since the Prosecutor’s Office has warned that many criminals use this false “plate” to intimidate.

Commissioned crimes in Chile

Another fact that worries researchers, it is that they would have acted on behalf of a third person, from the Metropolitan Region. Once the kidnapping was completed, the kidnappers would have demanded that the victim’s family pay $200,000 to release him. However, everything ended badly.

The Gope de Carabineros and PDI were activated with the investigations of this case that keeps the residents of the Hualpén commune in suspense. | Photo: Web

In the midst of the uncertainty and commotion generated by this unusual event in the Gran Concepción, just last Sunday the macabre discovery, reported from Ñuble, set off the alarms. That day the farmer found the body.

It is worth mentioning that All the details of this case will be kept confidential for 40 days, at the request of the prosecutor Enzo Osorio. What is known is that the victim is the owner of two barbershops located in the Patricio Aylwin de Hualpén town, and would have been the target of a kidnapping commissioned by a third person.

Finally, the Guarantee Court set a period of 60 days for the Prosecutor’s Office to continue developing the -until now- confidential investigation.

With information from VF

Also read: Subject was accused of murdering a man in El Tejero with several shots

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

