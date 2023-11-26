Shanghai Shenhua won the Football Association Cup and Zhejiang team played in the second level of the AFC Champions League-Sports-China Engineering Network

Shanghai Shenhua Wins FA Cup, Zhejiang Team Plays in the Second Level of the AFC Champions League

The Chinese Football Association Cup final was held in Suzhou yesterday, marking the final game of Chinese football in the 2023 season. In a hard-fought match, Shanghai Shenhua emerged victorious, defeating Shandong Taishan 1-0 with Yu Hanchao’s crucial goal to clinch the Football Association Cup.

Shandong Taishan, despite being one of the most successful teams in the history of the FA Cup, with nine appearances in the final and three consecutive victories in recent years, could not secure the win this time. On the other hand, Shanghai Shenhua, with its third FA Cup win, has cemented its place in the Chinese football history books.

The victory also has broader implications for the Chinese Super League teams’ participation in the AFC Champions League. The new AFC Champions League competition system allocates spots for the Chinese Super League teams based on their performance in the league and the FA Cup. The Chinese Super League champion and the FA Cup champion earn direct spots in the reformed AFC Champions League Elite League main game. The second and third-placed teams participate in the Elite League play-offs and the AFC Champions League Second League, respectively.

As a result, Shanghai Shenhua, as the FA Cup champion, secured a direct spot in the AFC Champions League Elite League main game alongside the Chinese Super League champion. Shandong Taishan, despite finishing as the second-placed team in the league, will have to participate in the play-offs to qualify for the main draw. Additionally, the Zhejiang team, which secured the third place in the Chinese Super League, will also participate in the play-offs, earning a spot in the second level of the AFC Champions League.

This reshuffling of spots in the AFC Champions League signifies a new era in Chinese football, with teams vying for international success and recognition. The upcoming AFC Champions League season promises to be an exciting one, with a diverse range of Chinese teams competing at different levels, aiming to make their mark on the Asian football stage.

