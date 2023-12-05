Shanxi men’s basketball team won seven consecutive victories, tying the longest winning streak in history-Sports-China Engineering Network

The Shanxi Fenjiu Men’s Basketball Team made history on December 4th, as they secured their seventh consecutive victory in the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season. With a 115-107 win over the Sichuan Jinqiang Men’s Basketball Team, Shanxi not only extended their winning streak but also tied the longest consecutive winning streak in history.

Led by coach Yang Xuezeng, the Shanxi team faced a tough battle against Sichuan, as they entered the final quarter with an 8-point disadvantage. However, the team, fueled by Jackson’s Shweder, rallied to score consecutively and ultimately defeat the Sichuan team, securing their seventh consecutive victory.

Shanxi’s impressive streak has seen victories over Tianjin, Beijing Enterprises, Qingdao, Guangsha, Fujian, and Ningbo. The addition of Shweder to the team has revitalized their scoring potential, boosting the performances of players like the original coach and Ge Zhaobao.

The seven-game winning streak ties the team’s previous record set in the 2014-2015 season, also under the leadership of coach Yang Xuezeng. In the 2021-2022 season, Shanxi also achieved a seven-game winning streak, showcasing their consistency and dominance in the league.

Looking ahead, the Shanxi team is set to face the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team in their next game. Coach Yang Xuezeng emphasized the importance of the team approaching the game with a clear mindset and giving their best on the court, expressing hope for continued success in the upcoming challenges.

The victory and historic winning streak highlight the Shanxi Fenjiu Men’s Basketball Team’s prowess and determination in the CBA, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the league.