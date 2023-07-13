Shenzhen Team Coach Chen Tao Resigns and Thanks Players and Club in Farewell

Chen Tao Thanks Shenzhen Players and Club, Quotes Kundera in Farewell Message

In a thrilling relegation battle in the 16th round of the Chinese Super League, Qingdao Manatee delivered a stunning blow to the Shenzhen team, beating them 5-0 in their own home. However, the aftermath of the game was overshadowed by the resignation of Shenzhen team coach Chen Tao, who bid farewell to his players in the locker room.

This season has been a challenging one for the Shenzhen team, who fought hard to remain in the Super League camp. Unfortunately, the team has been plagued by salary arrears, with players experiencing pay delays throughout the season. In the last six rounds of the league, the Shenzhen team faced defeat in all six games, conceding an astonishing 23 goals while only scoring 2.

In the early hours of the morning, Chen Tao took to his personal social media account to share a heartfelt farewell message. Expressing his gratitude towards the city of Shenzhen and the club, he said, “I am really grateful for the city of Shenzhen and this club! Provide me with such a platform in such a span that allows me to transform from a player to a coach! Whether as a youth training coach or a professional team coach, it is an honor to work with so many outstanding players! All the players and working team of the elite team, without your dedication and hard work, I would not have this opportunity to stand on the stage of the Chinese Super League! It is each of your love and dedication to football that makes me more mature!”

Chen Tao also expressed his pride in witnessing the growth of the players, saying, “Seeing you kids grow up makes me so happy from the bottom of my heart. It’s your efforts that make me proud of my coaching role!” He further extended his gratitude to the club and its leaders, acknowledging their trust in him as a rookie coach. He thanked the “excellent players” for their support throughout his six-month tenure, considering himself fortunate to have coached them at the beginning of his professional coaching career.

Despite the challenges faced by the team, Chen Tao commended their relentless effort, saying, “In the face of such a difficult environment, [the team] still gave their all in every game! I am really relieved! And proud of it!” He also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the fans and friends of the Shenzhen team, who have unwaveringly supported them, stating, “It is because of your love that this team still has hope of survival!”

Chen Tao concluded his farewell message by quoting Milan Kundera, saying, “This is a world where people leave, but we are not good at saying goodbye…” He expressed his eternal blessings for the city and the team, hoping that they will overcome all obstacles and bask in the glory of success.

