Brabcová’s best individual result in the elite series so far was ninth place. In Bhopal, she took care of the only medal for the Czech expedition.

In the qualification, Brabcová took ninth place, but the three competitors ahead of her shot outside the competition, so she was included among the advancing ones. In the next stage, she finished second by 3.4 points behind Zhang Cheung-yue, and with a significant lead of 7.4 points over the Indian Sift Kaur Samra, she made her way to the final. In it, the young Chinese shooter clearly lost 8:16. Zhang Cheung-yue won right away on her World Cup debut.