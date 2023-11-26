Shougang’s big diving platform is ready – Sports – China Engineering Network

The Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Big Jump World Cup is about to start

The Shougang diving platform is ready

Beijing Daily (reporter Deng Fangjia, intern Zhao Jiaheng and Ye Binzheng) The 2023-2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jump World Cup will be held at the Shougang Ski Jump from November 30 to December 2. Reporters saw at the competition site yesterday that all preparations for the event are nearing completion.

Yesterday, construction workers continued to make snow at the Shougang Ski Jump. The platform was covered with thick snow from top to bottom, preparing for the 2023-2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing Competition. Get ready for the Jumping World Cup.Photo by Beijing Daily reporter Wu Di

This event is an international Category A event hosted by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. The predecessor of the event, the Feixue Beijing World Snowboard Championships, settled in Beijing in 2010. In 2017, it was confirmed by the FIS and officially upgraded to the FIS Snowboard Big Jump World Cup. In 2019, the event added the freestyle ski jumping event and was held for the first time at the Beijing Winter Olympics competition venue – the Shougang Ski Jump “Xue Feitian”. This year’s competition will involve 166 players from 24 countries and regions around the world.

The reporter saw at the Shougang Ski Jump site yesterday that the auditorium, technical officials’ viewing room, and on-site large screen have been completed. Workers are currently building broadcast booths, fences and other facilities. According to Guo Xiaomin, deputy general manager of Beijing Shougang Park Sports Center Operation and Management Co., Ltd., the snowmaking work on the big platform started on November 16 and has basically been completed, with a snowmaking volume of 7,000 cubic meters. The reporter noticed that the snow on the big platform’s snow track has been packed, and the snow groomer is currently pushing snow in the middle section of the big platform to make the take-off platform. The take-off platform will be shaped in the future.

Guo Xiaomin said that Shougang Park had previously carried out site restoration, garage construction, functional room construction and other work on the entire large platform area. Elevator maintenance work was carried out three times in a month, and security, catering, transportation, accommodation, volunteer services and other work were all carried out. As progress is being made in an orderly manner, protective nets, anti-collision pads and other facilities will be installed on the big platform next.

On the south side of the big diving platform is a square. During the World Cup, a music festival will be held here. At the same time, there will also be supporting fashion life markets, food streets, boutique ski equipment exhibitions, etc. The reporter learned that the Peak Electronic Music Carnival has been confirmed to be held here from 20:00 to 22:00 on December 1st and 2nd. Guo Xiaomin said: “Last year, an ice and snow world was built in the big platform area, which received more than 50,000 tourists during more than 40 days of operation. This year, we will continue to carry out mass ice and snow activities after the World Cup. Welcome everyone to this new place in Beijing. Check in and visit the landmarks.”

At present, the ticketing work for the Big Jump World Cup has been launched. The event uses real-name electronic tickets, with ticket prices ranging from 90 yuan to 1,620 yuan.

