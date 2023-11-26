Shougang’s diving platform is renovated to welcome the World Cup-Sports-China Engineering Network

Shougang’s diving platform is newly decorated to welcome the World Cup

Beijing Evening News reporter Deng Fangjia intern Zhao Jiaheng Ye Bin Text photo by Beijing Evening News reporter Liu Ping

From November 30 to December 2, the Shougang Ski Jump will hold the 2023/2024 FIS Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Jump World Cup. Yesterday, reporters went to Shougang Ski Jump to explore the camp.

Main facilities are ready

This event is an international Class A sports event hosted by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. According to Yin Baoshu, deputy director of the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, this year’s competition will have 166 players from 24 countries and regions around the world.

Reporters at the scene saw that as the game approaches, the auditorium, technical officials’ viewing room, and on-site large screens have been completed. Workers are currently building broadcast booths, fences and other facilities. Guo Xiaomin, deputy general manager of Beijing Shougang Park Sports Center Operation and Management Co., Ltd., said the snowmaking work on the big platform started on November 16 and is now basically completed, with the snowmaking volume reaching 7,000 cubic meters.

“Ice-like snow” improves race performance

It is worth mentioning that, unlike other temporary large jumping platforms, the Shougang Ski Jumping Platform, as the world’s first permanently reserved and used large jumping platform competition venue, can meet the load-bearing requirements of snow grooming vehicles during track construction. Guo Xiaomin introduced that the big platform of this event chose the method of crushing ice to make snow. This “ice-like snow” can not only improve athletes’ performance and ski comfort but also ensure that the snow conditions for each athlete are basically the same when sliding.

Equipped with multiple entertainment activities

There is a square on the south side of the Big Jump. During the Big Jump World Cup, a music festival will be held in this square, and a trendy lifestyle market, food street, boutique ski equipment exhibition area, etc. will be built to ignite a new round of ice and snow craze for Beijing. According to Yin Baoshu, the Peak Electronic Music Carnival has been determined to be held from 20:00 to 22:00 on December 1 and December 2.

Currently, ticket sales for the Big Jump World Cup have begun. Real-name electronic tickets are used for the event. Ticket prices range from 90 yuan to 1,620 yuan to meet the diverse ticket purchasing needs of the audience. The public can purchase tickets through the Ticket Planet APP or WeChat applet.

Guo Xiaomin said, “Last year, an ice and snow world was built in the big platform area, which received more than 50,000 tourists in more than 40 days of operation. This year, we will continue to carry out mass ice and snow activities after the World Cup. Welcome everyone to this new place in Beijing. Check in and visit the landmarks.”

