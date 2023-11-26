Hideo Kojima’s latest post hints that the latest news about “Death Stranding 2” will be revealed at this year’s TGA Game Awards – Computer King Ada

Hideo Kojima Teases “Death Stranding 2” at TGA Game Awards

After leaving Konami and establishing his own company, Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima wowed the gaming world with the release of “Death Stranding” in 2019. The game garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards for its complex plot and creative game design. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of Kojima’s next project.

Rumors have been swirling about Kojima’s next endeavor, with speculation ranging from a collaboration with Xbox to the development of “Silent Hills.” However, at last year’s TGA Game Awards, Kojima surprised everyone by announcing the sequel to “Death Stranding.”

Now, as this year’s TGA Game Awards approaches, fans are once again buzzing with excitement. A recent tweet from the official TGA account has hinted at a new Kojima trailer, leading many to believe that “Death Stranding 2” will be unveiled at the event. Kojima himself has further teased fans by indicating that he is editing a new trailer for the game.

The timing of these teasers, coupled with the history of “Death Stranding” being featured at the TGA Game Awards, has many convinced that a new trailer for the sequel will debut at the event. Adding to the speculation, the official TGA account responded to Kojima’s tweet with an ambiguous “gulu eye” emoji, further fueling anticipation.

While “Death Stranding 2” has been confirmed for release on the PS5, an exact release date has not been announced. The TGA Game Awards, scheduled for December 8th, is expected to bring not only the latest news and trailers for upcoming games but also potential surprises from other major developers. With the possibility of Rockstar Games also unveiling “Grand Theft Auto 6” at the event, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a night of major announcements and reveals.