Sifino: I can bring a lot of things to the Lakers, score, organize and defend – yqqlm

2023-06-23 14:55 Source: Live

Original title: Sifino: I can bring a lot of things to the Lakers, score, organize and defend

Live Broadcast, June 23 News Show No. 17 Sifino accepted an interview with the media today and talked about many topics.

Talk about being selected by the Lakers

Being drafted by the Lakers was a transcendent and fulfilling moment for me. I grew up a Kobe fan. He is my favorite player. I have watched all his videos and documentaries. To be drafted by the Lakers is crazy, I’m so excited and so grateful. I also have a Kobe tattoo on my arm.

Talk about what you can contribute to the Lakers

I can bring a lot to the team. I feel like I have a lot of skills, I’m a big guard with all the skills, can play with the ball and off the ball, can score in every way, from all three distances. I can also organize and get my teammates involved in the game. At the same time, I’m still a very good defender and can defend many positions. I think my ability is still very strong. Of course, there are ups and downs coming into the team as a rookie and there will definitely be a learning process, but luckily I’ve landed on a great team and I’m looking forward to being there and learning from everyone.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Released in: Fujian Province