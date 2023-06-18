Signs against racism: Brazil wins in black

Record world champions Brazil won their second international match after the World Cup disappointment in black. As a sign against racism, the Selecao wore such a jersey for the first time in the 4-1 (2-1) win against Guinea in Cornella de Llobregat/Spain.

The initiative came from outside striker Vinicius Junior, who was repeatedly the target of racist attacks at Spanish record champions Real Madrid.

Joelinton (27′), Rodrygo (30′), Eder Militao (47′) and Vinicius Junior (88′, penalty) scored the goals for the five-time world champions, who lost to Croatia in the quarter-finals in Qatar. For the second time after the 1-2 draw at World Cup fourth-placed Morocco, interim coach Ramon Menezes looked after the team.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is still the preferred candidate to succeed head coach Tite.