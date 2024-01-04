Man brutally attacks a judge in the US for denying him the right to bail

US Judge Brutally Attacked in Las Vegas Courtroom

Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus was viciously attacked this Wednesday in a shocking incident that unfolded in a Las Vegas courtroom. The attack occurred after the judge denied parole to a 30-year-old defendant, identified as Delone Redden, in a case of aggravated assault with substantial bodily harm.

Redden’s defense attorney had requested probation for his client, citing mental health treatment that Redden had undergone. However, Judge Holthus refused, stating, “I think it’s time for me to try something else, because I can’t handle that record,” referring to Redden’s serious criminal history.

In response, Redden launched himself at the judge, physically assaulting her and hurling insults, despite attempts by the court marshal to defend her, resulting in injuries to both the judge and the marshal.

Disturbing images of the attack circulated rapidly on social media, demonstrating the necessity for multiple agents to use force to subdue Redden.

The Las Vegas District Court released a statement praising the “heroic acts” of their staff, law enforcement, and others involved in subduing the defendant. The court also assured the public that they are reviewing their protocols and taking necessary measures to safeguard the judiciary, public, and court employees.

Redden has a criminal record in both Nevada and Texas, with charges including assault, robbery, assault, property damage, and coercion. Judge Holthus is currently being monitored for her injuries as a result of the assault.

The harrowing incident has prompted discussions about courtroom safety and the protection of judges and court staff across the country.